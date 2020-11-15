NOPD: Woman killed Sunday morning in hit-and-run crash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that killed a woman early Sunday morning.
At around 3:20 a.m., Fifth District officers were dispatched to the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and North Derbigny Street.
Police say the woman was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
No further details are available at this time.
