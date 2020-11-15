Rummel QB Jeff Wickersham accounts for 3 TD’s in win over Curtis

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rummel quarterback Jeff Wickersham accounted for all of Rummel’s touchdowns in a win over Curtis, 20-14.
Wickersham connected with Tyler Cook for two TD passes. Wickersham called his own number for the other score.
Rummel improves to 5-1 on the season, and Curtis dropped to 4-3. This is the second season in a row the Raiders beat the Patriots.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.