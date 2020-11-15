Rummel QB Jeff Wickersham accounts for 3 TD’s in win over Curtis

Rummel QB Jeff Wickersham accounts for 3 TD’s in win over Curtis
The Raiders get by the Patriots in back-to-back seasons. (Source: Garland Gillen)
By Garland Gillen | November 15, 2020 at 10:46 AM CST - Updated November 15 at 10:46 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rummel quarterback Jeff Wickersham accounted for all of Rummel’s touchdowns in a win over Curtis, 20-14.

Jeff Wickersham accounts for 3 TD's in a Rummel win over Curtis

Wickersham connected with Tyler Cook for two TD passes. Wickersham called his own number for the other score.

Rummel improves to 5-1 on the season, and Curtis dropped to 4-3. This is the second season in a row the Raiders beat the Patriots.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.