Sacred Heart captures Division IV volleyball crown with victory over PJP II

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time since 2006, the Sacred Heart Cardinals are volleyball champions. Sacred Heart beat Pope John Paul II in four sets (25-21, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21) to captures the Division IV crown.
May Manning was named MVP of the match with 14 kills. Lindsey Magaw led the Cardinals with 20 kills in the contest.
This is Sacred Heart’s 14th state volleyball title. The Cardinals finished the season with a 19-4 record.
PJP II ended the campaign with a 21-3 mark.
