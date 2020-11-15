Saints ‘trying to keep ascending’ in 2020

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints played their best game of the season last Sunday against the Bucs.
While it may be a bit much to ask for an exact repeat against the Niners today, the way this offense has been playing of late, it’s not impossible.
They’re playing a Niners team that’s struggling, having lost back-to-back games. But, Alvin Kamara said the Saints won’t sleep on San Francisco.
“I mean, I think we need to improve everywhere, honestly. None of us are feeling like a sense of complacency, saying like ‘oh we had a good game so we’re good, let’s try to recreate that.’ We’re trying to keep ascending. If you’re not ascending, you’re doing nothing, you’re descending. We try to keep getting better in all phases - kicking, offense and defense. I think one thing about us the past year is we’ve been good because we’ve been great in all phases - top five, top three in all categories so that’s what we’re striving to do," said Saints running back Alvin Kamara.
