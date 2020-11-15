Zack: Cold front arrives today with falling temperatures

You will need the jackets come Monday morning as lows will fall all the way into the low 40s north of the lake to right around 50 on the south shore. On top of that November chill will be a brisk northerly wind making it feel even colder. The good news though, the new work week starts sunny and looks to remain that way for much of the week. This will be one of those long lasting cool snaps that brings us multiple days of sunshine but also multiple days of pleasant, November weather.