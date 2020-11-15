Zack: Cold front arrives today with falling temperatures

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A true November feel is only hours away as a strong cold front sweeps across the area today.
There is the chance we could see a brief shower along that front but the bigger story will certainly be the flip from 80 degrees around lunch to falling temperatures this afternoon. A strong, northerly breeze will also kick in behind this front with clouds lingering through much of your Sunday.
You will need the jackets come Monday morning as lows will fall all the way into the low 40s north of the lake to right around 50 on the south shore. On top of that November chill will be a brisk northerly wind making it feel even colder. The good news though, the new work week starts sunny and looks to remain that way for much of the week. This will be one of those long lasting cool snaps that brings us multiple days of sunshine but also multiple days of pleasant, November weather.
Outside of that shower chance along the front today the upcoming weather pattern continues to look rain free.
Iota is now a hurricane as it spins its way across the Caribbean poised to impact Central America as a major hurricane on Monday night. The track remains set in stone that this storm will remain well to our south and shows no sign of any turn north after landfall like Eta did just a few weeks ago.
