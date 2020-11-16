LSU hires law firm to review policies after investigative report claims university mishandled sexual misconduct complaints against students, top athletes

“Before we start, I’d like to address the USA TODAY article that came out," said Orgeron. "First, I want to say that we need to support and protect victims of violence, sexual abuse of any kind. There’s no place in our society nor on this campus or on our football program for any behavior of this type. When accusations are made, we have a legal and moral obligation to report every allegation to the university’s Title IX office so due process can be implemented. I have in the past, and will continue to take appropriate action and comply with reporting protocols. I have confidence that the university is working to address our policies and processes when allegations arise. That is all I’m going to say at this time.”