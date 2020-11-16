‘From Osborne to the White House’; New Orleans native tapped for high-ranking position in Biden administration

“Cedric’s departure is going to create a void in our delegation, and I consider him a good friend. Pending election results, Cedric could land a spot in the West Wing with extreme proximity to the Oval Office. This is incredible for Louisiana and our priorities should it pan out. While our voting records differ, it has been clear that he does what he believes is best for the people he represents. We have had some big wins together that wouldn’t have happened without his support, whether it’s been fighting for the energy industry in Louisiana, improving fishing opportunities, changing flawed policies affecting disaster victims, securing coastal wins or much more. And with his potential departure comes the nationwide fulfillment that the Republicans will have a fighting chance to take back the title of being congressional baseball game champions. I wish Cedric the best and know this opportunity is another chapter of his advocacy for Louisiana,” Graves said.