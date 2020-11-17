Float builders Kern Studios advocate for safe Mardi Gras parades after city announces cancellation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Preparing for Mardi Gras starts the second the season ends, so work on floats continues at Kern Studios. But CEO, Barry Kern says the whole time they were fearing a cancellation.
“These are unprecedented times that are causing it to be canceled so I think there’s obviously a conversation to be had on whether or not there will be an appropriate time later in the year once the vaccines out and we know it’s safer to do it, maybe there will be another opportunity to do it at a later time or we wait until next year,” said Kern.
“Everybody in this conversation are adults and we’ve all been here since March and none of this information should have been a surprised to anybody, nor do I really think that it is. The guidelines have been in place for a long time,” said the Mayor’s communication director, Beau Tidwell.
There was some confusion about when the city made and publicized the decision, but Kern says now it’s time to figure out what’s next.
“None of us would suggest that you do anything that’s unsafe,” said Kern.
Hours after the city’s announcement, krewe leaders met in private, though they’re still split on when Mardi Gras floats should roll again. Kern says what he does know, it’s not something that can be cancelled.
“We’ve got customers all over the country doing this but everyone’s been impacted by COVID-19, so it has impacted what we do,” said Kern.
With the announcement this new, Kern said it’s hard to estimate how much of an impact it will have on his business, but he said the economic impact will be huge.
“The beads, the dressmakers, you know the guys who rent tuxedos, it just keeps on going,” said Kern.
During this difficult time, Kern says he’s reminded of his father, Mr. Mardi Gras Blaine Kern who died earlier this year.
“My dad, he loved carnival, he loved what he did and nobody enjoyed Mardi Gras more than him. He was always so proud to be in parades and see the people enjoy the work that we do… for him it was important that to democratize Mardi Gras,” said Kern.
He says while it pains him specially to cancel parades, if everyone cannot enjoy Mardi Gras safely, and healthily he says there’s no option but to reimagine Mardi Gras 2021.
“The great thing about Mardi Gras is Mardi Gras touches everyone, and everyone feels like they have a part in it,” said Kern.
Krewes have until December 5th to submit ideas and proposals to the city on a safe Mardi Gras.
In speaking with krewe leaders, they want to talk with their members before proposing anything just yet.
