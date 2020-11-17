St. Tammany in wait and see mode for Carnival Parades

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As New Orleans officially announced parade cancellations for the 2021 Carnival Season other parishes are still on hold.
St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper said most of the parish’s more than a dozen parades are organized through the cities of Slidell, Mandeville and Covington. He said while the cities are usually responsible they will all coordinate to do what’s best for the parish.
Cooper said, "We understand the amount of planning and work that goes into Mardi Gras by not only the Krewes, but also by all of the municipalities and agencies that come together to ensure a safe, successful event. We also appreciate the economic investment the krewes and riders make every year. Our goal is to balance the health and safety of our community with the health of our economy. To do this, we will continue to monitor how COVID-19 impacts St. Tammany, and base our decisions on what’s best for the entire community.”
Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer said, “At this time, we are planning to have Mardi Gras parades in the City of Slidell. We are in communication with our local Mardi Gras krewes, and specifics are still being worked out. Of course, this is all subject to change depending on the COVID-19 situation and safety regulations in our community at the time of the parades. Our hope is that our citizens can safely enjoy the Mardi Gras season, and I have faith that they will practice personal and social responsibility by wearing masks and social distancing while enjoying the parades in Slidell.”
Covington Mayor Mark Johnson said the city’s parades are still on for now, but that could change quickly. Johnson said, “Mardi Gras we’re moving cautiously. It is difficult to imagine a parade not so much the parade rider, but the audience. How do you have a reasonable expectation of social distancing. But as of now we are moving forward with our fingers crossed and hope that we are able to do that.”
