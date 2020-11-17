STPSO: 18-year-old killed, one other person injured in Alton area shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting near Slidell that has left one person dead and another person injured.
Deputies responded to a call of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. in the 62000 block of North 16th Street. When they arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
According to a witness, the suspects entered the home while it was occupied by several people and began shooting. The suspects then fled the scene before deputies arrived.
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office later identified the deceased victim as 18-year-old Canaan Batiste.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact the STPSO at (985) 898-2338 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
