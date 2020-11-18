Karen Carter Peterson declares a run for Congressman Cedric Richmond’s seat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Karen Carter Peterson has launched a website campaign to fill Cedric Richmond’s 2nd U.S. Congressional District seat.
Richmond announced Tuesday that he’s vacating his post to join President-Elect Joe Biden’s administration as a senior advisor.
Carter Peterson has served in the Louisiana House of Representatives since 2010.
Last year, she went public with her struggle with gambling addiction and participated in recovery program.
