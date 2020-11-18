Kenner Police searching for vehicle in hit and run involving pedestrian

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Kenner Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run that left a woman injured.
On November 5 around 5:30 p.m., police responded to a call of a pedestrian injured after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of 32nd Street and Maine Street. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for a broken finger and a possible broken hip.
Kenner Police say video evidence helped them determine that the suspect’s vehicle traveled southbound in the 3200 block of Maine St. before turning eastbound on 32nd St. where they struck the pedestrian.
The vehicle is described as a white newer model Toyota Camry with tinted windows and a sunroof.
Police say it is possible that the vehicle is from the neighborhood where the incident took place.
If anyone has any information about the incident or the location of the vehicle, they are asked to contact the Kenner Police Department at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
