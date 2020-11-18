LSU falls 1-0 to No. 8 Texas A&M in SEC quarterfinals

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WAFB) - The LSU soccer team’s run in the SEC Tournament ended in the quarterfinals when they fell to No. 8 Texas A&M by a score of 1-0 on Tuesday afternoon at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.
Texas A&M scored the lone goal of the afternoon in the 41st minute after Jimena Lopez’s freekick from 30 yards out found its way into the back of the net. With the defeat, LSU closes the fall portion of the season with a record of 2-7-2.
Sophomore Mollee Swift was tested early on in the first half, registering saves in the 10th, 13th, and 17th minute. Swift made two more saves in the first half and two in the second to finish with seven saves on the day and 54 total for the fall season.
Texas A&M scored the lone goal of the afternoon in the 41st minute. Lopez hit the ball with power and into heavy winds and was able to beat Swift to end up in the back of the net and give her team a 1-0 lead.
