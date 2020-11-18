LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr. shows great leadership during difficult times for Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At a time when LSU’s football Tigers are facing turmoil on so many fronts, junior wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is a star from Shreveport turned team leader who’s trying to rise above it.
It’s been a disjointed, extremely bizarre, and disappointing season for LSU so far. But through all of that, Marshall has been a shining and a steady force. His highlight performance so far was 11 catches for 235 yards and three touchdowns at Missouri. He has nine touchdown grabs in just five games.
“I wouldn’t say it’s tough but it’s definitely a challenge to stay focused with all this outside stuff going on,” said Marshall. “All I can say is keep your eyes straight.”
And while many people might say this season doesn’t count, it doesn’t matter, or it’s not real football, that’s hardly the attitude Marshall is taking. He recently called all of his teammates together to deliver a passionate message from the heart.
“I don’t say too much but when I do speak, I hope to get my point across,” Marshall noted.
“Terrace gave us a great word - to continue to thrive,” said linebacker Jabril Cox. “The season isn’t over.”
“I just wanted to get across that through all this COVID stuff, we just have to keep our eyes on the prize. Finish the season out the best way we can,” Marshall explained.
“Make sure everyone’s head is in the right place,” said offensive lineman Ed Ingram. “We’ve been off for two weeks. A lot of people, their minds can go elsewhere, so. Kind of a refocusing meeting. We’ve got to lock-in. We have a game this week.”
Marshall has said more than once that his goal when he gets on the field is to kill the guy across from him. This week, he embraces the challenge of an Arkansas defense that leads the SEC in interceptions with 13.
“One thing about me is I love competition and I love a challenge. So, it’s going to be very fun going to Arkansas this week and I’m looking forward to the outcome,” Marshall added.
In five games, Marshall has caught 31 passes for 540 yards and nine touchdowns. Dating back to last year, he has caught 14 touchdown passes in his last eight games. He has also caught at least one touchdown pass in 12 of his 18 career starts.
He had his school record-tying streak of consecutive games with a touchdown reception snapped at seven against Auburn. His nine touchdown catches leads the SEC.
This season, seven of his touchdown catches came by way of Myles Brennan and the other two were from TJ Finley.
