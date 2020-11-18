Nice weather into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A nice easterly breeze will stick around for the rest of the week. A few clouds will blow by from time to time but otherwise expect lots of sunshine.
A very weak front will move into the area on Monday but basically maintain the same weather. A stronger front appears more likely by the middle of next week. It may also be our only chance for rain over the next week or so. As of now, that appears to be on Wednesday.
Looking ahead to Thanksgiving Day expect a mix of sun and clouds but it will likely be dry with highs in the 70s. The average high temperature is around 70 degrees. It looks like November will finish out a little warmer than normal.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.