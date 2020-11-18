NOEMS: One person critically injured in 3-alarm fire on S. Johnson St.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department battled a three-alarm fire on South Johnson Street that left one person critically injured Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to a fire near the intersection of South Johnson Street and Fourth Street around 1 p.m.
According to New Orleans EMS, one person was transported from the scene to University Medical Center in critical condition.
People are being asked to avoid the area from South Prieur Street to South Galvez and Third Street to Fourth Street.
