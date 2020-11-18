Shelby: Another breezy and cool day

Shelby: Wednesday Morning Forecast
By Shelby Latino | November 18, 2020 at 5:28 AM CST - Updated November 18 at 5:43 AM

A reinforcing shot of cool, dry air arrived overnight. That will help to keep temperatures in the 60s for highs today despite ample sunshine.

A gradual warm-up is expected Thursday through Sunday with highs staying in the 70s but nearing 80 by the end of the weekend. Early next week, a weak front will knock highs back to the mid-70s and keep humidity low.

No rain is expected in the next 7 days.

While there are no tropical threats near or in the Gulf of Mexico, there are still a couple of potential developments in the Atlantic Basin. Hurricane season technically ends on November 30th, but it is not out of the question that a storm forms after that time.

