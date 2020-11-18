VIDEO: Driver fights armed robbery suspects at N.O East gas station

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A man who stopped for gas in New Orleans East Saturday morning ended up fending off two armed robbery suspects who tried to steal his car.
The New Orleans Police Department says the man stopped to get gas in the 7200 block of Hayne Boulevard around 7:30 a.m.
In the video, you can see one of the suspects approach the victim’s vehicle and get inside.
That’s when the driver also gets in and begins fighting with the suspect.
Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the victim during their escape. The subjects then fled westbound on Hayne Blvd.
The suspects are also being investigated as possible suspects of a car burglary on Nov. 11 in the 1400 block of Gardena Drive in the Filmore area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
