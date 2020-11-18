WATCH LIVE 10:30: Entergy, Cox Cable to discuss response to Hurricane Zeta

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans City Council’s Utility, Cable, Telecommunications and Technology Committee will meet Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. to hear presentations from Entergy New Orleans, Cox Communications, and AT&T on their responses to Hurricane Zeta.
Zeta made a direct hit to New Orleans and the metro area on Oct. 28 as a borderline category 3 storm.
400,000 people statewide were without power for several days.
