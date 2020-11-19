Bruce: Another great day-mild temps and dry skies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another great day is on tap with more sunshine pleasant temps and low humidity. Highs top out in the 74-76° range. Mornings stay cool in the 50s and lower 60s. As we get into your Friday and weekend, although dry, expect to see increasing humidity and warmer temperatures.
A very weak front will move into the area on Monday essentially keeping the same weather around with just a slight dip in temperatures. A stronger front appears more likely by the middle of next week. It may also be our only chance for rain over the next week or so. For now, that appears to happen on Wednesday.
If the timing holds, that will mean a very nice Thanksgiving Day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s!
