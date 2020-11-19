Lonzo Ball unmasked as ‘Whatchamacallit’ on FOX’s The Masked Singer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball was unmasked on Wednesday night’s episode of FOX’s The Masked Singer.
The character of Whatchamacallit performed the song “Lean Back” by Terror Squad during last night’s show. Ball was later revealed to be the voice of Whatchamacallit in a double elimination.
Actor and comedian Ken Jeong was the only judge on the panel to guess that Whatchamacallit was Ball.
The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. on FOX 8.
