LSU basketball releases full 2020-2021 schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has now released its full 2020-2021 basketball schedule.
The Tigers will start off the season by playing in the Golden Window Classic in Lincoln, Neb.
LSU will first face San Francisco on Wednesday, Nov. 25. It will then take on Western Kentucky on Thursday, Nov. 26. The Tigers will then finish up the tournament against the Billikens of St. Louis on Saturday, Nov. 28.
LSU’s first home game will be Sunday, Dec. 6 against Louisiana Tech.
CLICK HERE for the full schedule.
