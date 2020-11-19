Next storm chance before Thanksgiving

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No changes over the weekend with lots of sun and just some passing clouds from time to time. No rain is expected. A weak cool front moves through on Monday and that will keep the mild weather in place.
A much stronger system is expected by midweek. At this time the best rain chances will come Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Depending on the storm’s strength a few thunderstorms may be possible. The timing of the system means it should dry out by Thanksgiving Day with low humidity and slightly cooler weather.
