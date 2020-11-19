NOPD: Body found lying in the street in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in Algiers Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the 600 block of Socrates Street just after 7 a.m. after someone found a body lying in the street.
The victim’s death was originally ruled an unclassified death but it was later determined that the person died by shooting.
NOPD has not released the identity of the victim. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
If anyone has any information about the incident they are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Chris Puccio at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
