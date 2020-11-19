NOPD: Man shot to death in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left a man dead early Thursday morning.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting just after 4 a.m. in the 7800 block of Gannon Road. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the street unresponsive with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
NOPD has not released the name of the deceased victim. The victim’s name and an official cause of death will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Walter Edmond at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
