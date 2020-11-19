NOPD: Man stabbed and killed on Chippewa St.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the stabbing death of a man in the Garden District Thursday morning.
Around 8:45 a.m., officers responded to a call of a stabbing in the 1800 block of Chippewa Street. When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and an official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as motive. No further details are available at this time.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact Crimstoppers at (504) 822-1111.
