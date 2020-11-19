Shelby: Pleasant finish to the week

Today begins a gradual warm-up that will last through the weekend. The mornings will still be cool, though not as chilly as the early part of the week. The afternoons will top out in the 70s. Expect lots of sunshine with a few passing clouds at times.
A very weak front will move into the area on Monday essentially keeping the same weather around with just a slight dip in temperatures. A stronger front appears more likely by the middle of next week. It may also be our only chance for rain over the next week or so. For now, that appears to happen on Wednesday.
If the timing holds, that will mean a very nice Thanksgiving Day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s!
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.