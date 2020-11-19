St. Jude scientists discover possible COVID-19 treatment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have identified a possible treatment for the coronavirus.
According to a news release, the scientists identified the drugs after discovering that the hyperinflammatory immune response associated with COVID-19 leads to tissue damage and multi-organ failure in mice by triggering inflammatory cell death pathways.
Researchers detailed how the inflammatory cell death signaling pathway worked, which led to potential therapies to disrupt the process.
Scientists ran multiple tests using neutralizing antibodies against TNF-alpha and IFN-gamma. Investigators found that treatment with the antibodies protected mice from death that was associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection.
“The findings link inflammatory cell death induced by TNF-alpha and IFN-gamma to COVID-19,” Kanneganti said. “The results also suggest that therapies that target this cytokine combination are candidates for rapid clinical trials for the treatment of not only COVID-19, but several other often fatal disorders associated with cytokine storm.”
