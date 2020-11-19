U.S. Coast Guard saves man and dog near Venice

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - U.S. Coast Guard rescuers saved a man and his dog Wednesday after his vessel ran around near Venice in Yellow Cotton Bay.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report from Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s office at 2:30 p.m. of a 34-foot skiff boat that ran aground in the Yellow Cotton Bay area with one man and one dog aboard.
The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter and a Coast Guard Station Venice 24-Foot Special Purpose Craft to the area.
The Coast Guard crew saved one man and his dog. He was taken to the Plaquemines Medical Center and is reportedly in stable condition.
