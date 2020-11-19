WATCH LIVE at 2 p.m.: NOLA Public Schools gives update on coronavirus numbers and precautions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis will hold a press conference to give an update on the district’s precautionary measures during the pandemic.
There have been growing concerns as the city and state has begun to see another spike in COVID-19 cases.
Students recently returned to in-person learning in September and October when the city saw case rates drop.
