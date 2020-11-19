White House report says Louisiana is in the red zone for COVID-19 cases; rapid testing gets more attention

“The pros: that it is typically less expensive than what we consider the formal or gold standard testing, which is a PCR. It’s quicker, typically it takes 15 or 20 minutes to do, and in most cases, it can be done at the bedside or point-of-care right next to a patient. It doesn’t need to be sent off to a lab. Those are all the pros. The cons are that in most cases, it’s not as sensitive,” Dr. Kanter said.