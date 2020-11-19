12-year-old girl accused of killing 6-month-old brother in St. Charles Parish

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La.(WVUE) - The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 12-year-old girl accused of killing her 6-month-old brother.
Sheriff Greg Champagne says deputies were called to a home on the afternoon of November 15 for an infant not breathing. Life-saving measures were performed on the infant but he was later pronounced dead.
After an autopsy was performed, the infant’s death was ruled a homicide.
“This is an horrific and tragic situation. The homicide did not involve the use of a dangerous weapon. Due to sensitivity of both the victim and suspect being juveniles, we are unable to comment any further. We have been in constant contact with the 29 th Judicial District Attorney’s Office throughout the course of this investigation.”Champagne said.
The infant’s 12-year-old sister was arrested on November 16 and charged with first degree murder. The girl has since been transported to a juvenile housing facility.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
