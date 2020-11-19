12-year-old Luling girl arrested for first-degree murder of 6-month old brother

St. Charles Parish, La. (WVUE) - A12-year-old Luling girl remains in custody after deputies say she murdered her six month old brother.
It happened Sunday afternoon inside a home on the West Bank of St. Charles Parish.
Police arrested the 12-year-old girl the day after her six month old brother was found dead and the community is in shock.
“This was a tragic event and it’s affecting our whole family,” said the aunt of the victims, and the arrested girl. They will not be identified to protect the 12-year old’s identity.
Shock and disbelief struck the community in Luling after St. Charles parish deputies were called to a residence to respond to a six-month-old boy who was not breathing.
Authorities tried to revive the infant but could not. One family member is heartbroken.
“He was perfect he was a beautiful baby and she loved her brother,” the aunt said.
The sheriff’s department released few details about the homicide other than to say a dangerous weapon was ‘not’ involved.
“This is one of the most difficult situations. This is a horrific and tragic incident,” said St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne.
The 12-year-old female sibling was arrested after an autopsy found her six month old baby brother died from a homicide.
Authorities booked the girl with first-degree murder, a charge which could see her remain in jail until she reaches adulthood.
“If convicted the 12-year-old will be sentenced up to her 21st birthday and what they call a secure environment,” said Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti.
The family says the loss is unthinkable.
“This is a mother who lost two children not just one. Both of our children. People are judgemental but It could be you tomorrow,” the aunt said.
The 12-year-old girl is being held without bond as the sheriffs’ investigation continues into exactly what led up to the death of her six month old brother.
