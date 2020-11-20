After Further Review: Not a shocking move for Saints to turn to Taysom Hill

Payton understands all of this. He also understands that these games are too important to roll the dice on a wild card. He’s undoubtedly gone through the assesment of whether it’s best overall to have Hill as the jack-of-all trades or touching the ball every play at quarterback. Both options present potential and risk. At the end of it all, Payton has to go with the guy that gives his team the best chance to win. It’s about trust in getting the job done. And right now he trusts Taysom more.