Brother Martin aiming for undefeated regular season and Catholic League outright title

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brother Martin enters their contest against John Curtis with an eye on some history. The Cruaders are looking to clinch their first Catholic League title in 12 years, and also keep their undefeated season intact.
“I’m sure it’s important to our kids, they look at that. It’s probably important for our administration and our alumni. For us, since we’ve said since day one, you can look back at all our interviews, for me, I just want to play this last week going into the playoffs, and play well in all three phases. That’s the goal. To make sure your playing well, moving into the playoffs.
Standing in the ‘Saders way of an outright title, 27-time state champ John Curtis. The Patriots have aleady lost three times this season, unheard of for the River Ridgle school. But their quality losses to Karr, Acadiana, and Rummel.
“I don’t think anything needs to be said. John Curtis, what they’ve done in the past, and the caliber of play this year speaks for itself. Like you said, the three losses are against great opponents. They lost a lot of key guys last year as you can see. From the beginning of the year to now, they’ve improved tremendously. They’re a very dangerous opponent. Moving into the playoffs, our kids know that. We’re excited about playing John Curtis because of what they stand for, what they are. It’s going to be a great measuring stick for where we are moving into the playoffs,” said Bonis.
Brother Martin does own one state title in football. It happened way back in 1971.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.