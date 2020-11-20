Bruce: A nice but warmer weekend is ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures over the next few days will warmer as well as higher humidity.
The warmer temperatures will come with increasing humidity but overall rain chances remain near 0. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a coastal sprinkle in this easterly flow but any rain activity should remain along the immediate coast.
With a persistent easterly flow alone eastern facing shores, a coastal flood advisory through the weekend for tides running 1-2′ above normal.
Looking ahead to Thanksgiving week we stick with the warmth and humidity ahead of a storm system that will visit us come midweek. As of now the timing of this storm brings increasing rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday but we should clear out just in time for Thanksgiving. Of course that timing can still change but right now Thanksgiving looks to be mostly sunny, less humid with highs in the low 70s.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.