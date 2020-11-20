Harahan’s police chief returns from coronavirus stint at EJ Hospital

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Harahan’s police chief is back home from East Jefferson Hospital after being rushed there last week with coronavirus.
Both he and his assistant are suffering as well as their wives.
The chief’s parking spot sits uncharacteristically empty in front of the Harahan police station, another sign of the pandemic.
“This is real, this is serious, It is not a joke, be careful,” said Chief Tim Walker.
Walker was diagnosed with coronavirus 10 days ago and tried to ride it out at home before being rushed to the hospital.
“My wife made the decision with my lips were turning blue,” said Walker.
Harahan is a small town and word of the chief’s illness spread fast.
“We found out there was an ambulance at the chiefs house we were a little worried,” said Mayor Tim Baudier.
Walker spent five days at East Jefferson hospital, one day in the ICU and came home Thursday to continue his recovery.
“It just drains everything out of you it takes every piece of energy I feel weak extremely weak,” said Walker.
And that’s not all. Assistant chief Brian St Cyr and both of their wives have contracted coronavirus.
Walker anticipates being off of his feet for a while, but at this point he is not sure if he will suffer any long-term effects.
Walker says he’s doing as much as he can To manage the department from home.
“Unbelievable if you get it it just takes all your energy, just sucks everything out of you,” said Walker.
Harahan’s mayor says the police chiefs ordeal is a wake up call.
“We’ve been in communication with a bunch of the officers let them know that we’re supporting them,” said Mayor Tim Baudier. He hopes for a speedy recovery for all.
Chief Walker says he lost his sense of taste. He has been told that he will likely be extremely weak for the next 14 to 21 days.
