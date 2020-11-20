Healthcare workers worry about staffing as COVID-19 cases rise

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -More people are testing positive and the numbers are rising once again. The Governor warns, this surge of COVID-19 is worse than ever before.
The positivity rate in New Orleans is not at a dangerous level, but there’s concern about what the future holds. Across the state, doctors say 50% more patients are in the hospital today then there was 10 days ago.
Hospitals in New Orleans are treating COVID-19 patients but the amount of patients are sustainable. Hospitals in other parts of the state are filling up and there’s a fear that hospitals everywhere could eventually become full as well. Healthcare workers are extremely worried about staffing if the numbers continue to grow.
“We will rise to the occasion like we always do, but people are tired and there’s zero chance of getting reinforcements from out of state. Agency nurses, techs and respiratory nurses and doctors from the National Guard are almost unattainable now. The rest of the country is on fire,” says Chief Medical Officer of LCMC, John Heaton, M.D.
“As these numbers go up, we’ve got to consider that strongly as we begin to manage this, how do we do it with a limited number of staff,” says the Chief Medical Officer of Ochsner, Robert Hart, M.D.
The Governor is asking everyone to take this seriously. The Governor is asking people not to travel this Thanksgiving and avoid those big family dinners.
The doctors says this is a serious situation.
They point out, family members, even those without symptoms may be positive and pass COVID on to loved ones. They say everyone is at risk.
The doctors say besides avoiding a big family gathering, you should be taking every precaution from avoiding crowds to wearing a mask.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.