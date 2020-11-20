Jefferson Parish man charged with manslaughter in homicide

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office has arrested John McMillian, 55, of Marrero for manslaughter following an investigation into a previously unclassified death.
On Sunday, November 15, emergency medical services responded to a report of a man in need of treatment after reportedly suffering from a fall.
The victim, 63, suffered a head injury and died Tuesday.
An autopsy of the victim was conducted this morning by the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office. Following the autopsy, the victim’s death was classified as a homicide as the injuries appeared to have been caused by blunt force trauma.
Based on this classification and the investigation done by our Homicide Section, McMillian was booked today with manslaughter, the sheriff’s office said.
