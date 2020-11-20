Jesuit WR Luke Besh registers epic performance against Hahnville

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “We’re going to be open all night, so be ready to throw the ball.”
Luke Besh’s message last Friday night to his QB’s appeared to be well-received. Against Hahnville, Besh racked up 255 yards receiving, and hauled in two touchdown passes. After all was said and done, Besh was quite surprised at his final stats.
“No sir. During the game I did not think I had anywhere close to that so. The coaches kind of knew that we were going to have a big throwing night. We just kind of expected to go out there and throw the ball a little bit,” said senior Luke Besh.
“I was surprised at the amount of big plays he had. Normally, you would get one big play a game as a receiver, maybe two. But most of his catches were long catches, a couple for touchdowns. Even though he hasn’t had those type of numbers week in and week out, he’s been really good for us the whole year. Consistent, he’s got 43 catches in seven games, and almost 900 yards receiving. He’s been in the end zone 12 times. For a pandemic year, eight game season, he’s really put up a lot numbers, and he’s really played great,” said Jesuit head coach Scott Bairnsfather.
This is Besh’s last season at Jesuit High School, and he wants to play on the next level. Now, he just needs a scholarship offer.
“It’s definitely inspiring. After having one of those games you think, maybe I can keep doing this, and maybe get a D-1 offer. So that’s the goal,” said Besh.
