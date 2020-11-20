LSU basketball uses open dialogue to adjust culture within program

“I did a poor job,” said Wade. “I know that sounds crazy. We came in second place or whatnot but we had gotten off track and it’s very difficult to get back and because of those guys and their honesty and forthrightness, they had some guts to come up to me and say, ‘Coach, this ain’t right. You said this in recruiting and this hadn’t gone how we need it to go.’ And they were right. We’ve got this stuff fixed and this is why we’re poised to really, really take off.”