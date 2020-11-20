NOPD: Injured man walks to hospital after Crowder Blvd. shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a man was injured in a shooting on Crowder Boulevard early Friday morning.
NOPD was contacted by New Orleans East Hospital after a man walked to the hospital with a gunshot wound just before 3 a.m.
Through their investigation, they learned that the shooting occurred on Crowder Blvd.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
