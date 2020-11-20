NOPD: Woman killed in crash on Robert E. Lee Blvd.

November 20, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal crash on Robert E. Lee Boulevard early Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Robert E. Blvd.

According to NOPD, the female driver was driving on Robert E. Lee Blvd when she crashed. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The NOPD Traffic Fatality Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

