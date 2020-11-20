Rex Organization cancels Mardi Gras ball in wake of COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Rex Organization announced it will be the latest iconic carnival krewe to not hold its annual reception ball in 2021. The announcement was made due to coronavirus constrictions.
Rex Organization officials said Friday the annual reception ball for the King of Carnival will not take place in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and its restrictions.
No monarchs, including Rex and the Queen of Carnival, will be named this season.
Parades in New Orleans have already been canceled, by Mayor LaToya Cantrell, although she hinted that they could be postponed.
Super-krewe Endymion made a similar announcement, as have other parades in the area.
