Tulane suffers stunning loss against nationally-ranked Tulsa

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With only seconds remaining in the contest, it appeared Tulane was about to beat nationally-ranked Tulsa on national television.
That’s until the Golden Hurricane converted a Hail Mary as time expired in the fourth quarter. Davis Brin connected with JuanCarlos Santana on a 37-yard touchdown, knotting the game at 21-21.
After trading field goals in the first OT, Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt threw a walkoff pick-six to end the night.
The loss drops Tulane to 5-5 on the season. No. 25 Tulsa, ups their mark to 5-1 on the year
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.