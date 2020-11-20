Zack: Warmer heading into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - That November chill over the past few days is on the way out and warmer, more humid conditions are moving in.
For your Friday going into the weekend, pleasantly mild is what I’m calling it as highs each day head for the middle to upper 70s under partly sunny skies. The warmer temperatures will come with increasing humidity but overall rain chances remain near 0. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a coastal sprinkle in this easterly flow but any rain activity should remain along the immediate coast.
Speaking of easterly flow, that east breeze is causing some elevated tides in our eastern facing shores so the National Weather Service has put out a coastal flood advisory through the weekend for tides running 1-2′ above normal.
Looking ahead to Thanksgiving week we stick with the warmth and humidity ahead of a storm system that will visit us come midweek. As of now the timing of this storm brings increasing rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday but we should clear out just in time for Thanksgiving. Of course that timing can still change but right now Thanksgiving looks to be mostly sunny, less humid with highs in the low 70s.
