Alabama WR DeVonta Smith, native of Amite, La., breaks SEC receiving TD record

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - Alabama senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith, a native of Amite, La., set a new SEC record for touchdown receptions Saturday, Nov. 21 against Kentucky.
Smith, who played high school football at Amite, caught touchdown No. 32 of his career on a 10-yard pass from quarterback Mac Jones with 10:12 remaining in the first half.
Smith’s touchdown grab also broke the Alabama record for touchdown receptions. Going into the game Smith was tied with former Alabama receiver Amari Cooper and former Florida receiver Chris Doering.
He later added to his total with an 18-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Bryce Young in the 63-3 win.
