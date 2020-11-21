Brother Martin clinches Catholic League title outright with win over Curtis

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brother Martin grabbed the Catholic League crown with a back-and-forth victory over Curtis, 38-35.
The win also preserved the Crusaders undefeated 2020 run, with their record now standing at 7-0. Curtis fell to 4-4 on the season.
Brother Martin clinched their first Catholic League title in 12 years.
Brother Martin ran out to a 21-7 lead, but the Patriots stormed back to tie things at 21.
The game was also tied at 28 apiece, and 35-35. Leyton Liuzza hit the winning field for the Crusaders from 29 yards out.
Jaylon Spears rushed 24 times for 187 yards and three touchdowns.
Curtis quarterback Buddy Taylor ran for two scores, and passed another for touchdown.
