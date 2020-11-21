LSU outlasts Arkansas, 27-24

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - LSU traveled to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas in the “Battle for the Golden Boot” and was able to take the giant trophy back to Baton Rouge.
The Tigers (3-3) edged the Razorbacks (3-5), 27-24.
TJ Finley was 27-of-42 for 271 yards and two touchdowns. Tyrion Davis-Price had 24 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown. Terrace Marshall Jr. had seven catches for 57 yards.
More to come.
