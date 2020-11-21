NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Local businesses hope for a lifeline this holiday season from shoppers after struggling all year due to COVID-19.
As cases continue to rise across the state, shoppers say it’s important now more than ever to support businesses as long as it can be done safely.
Amy Abdullah says she finally traveled to visit her parents in October after getting tested before and after. But continuing Thanksgiving traditions as normal wouldn’t be safe.
“I recognize I’m not going to see them this season. It’s not safe to go up there and it’s not safe to fly,” she said.
She says her holiday season will look different just like most families, and that goes for gift shopping as well.
“We’ve seen so many places shutdown as far as businesses; places that have been in the city for years and years and as much as we can support the people that are still here we probably should.”
Beanie Davis and Kaylee Hayes work at Ballin’s New Orleans Knitwear and say they have had to pivot just like everyone else to stay afloat during the pandemic.
They say stores all along the Magazine Street corridor are trying to accommodate shoppers anyway they can to ensure they can feel safe while also supporting local.
“The pandemic has really increased the challenge on trying to reach out to our customers who are really relentless in supporting us,” said Davis. If a customer cannot get out, we take pictures, we do personal shopping we do Zoom.”
